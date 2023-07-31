Rishi Sunak was firing on all cylinders during an interview with BBC Radio Scotland this morning. After a testy interview, in which the Prime Minister confirmed his plans to provide hundreds of new oil and gas licences in the North Sea, presenter Martin Geissler finished by pressing Rishi on his private jet usage. Going by Rishi’s response, he’d clearly had his Weetabix this morning…

“I’ll be flying as I normally would and that is the most efficient use of my time… If you or others think the answer to climate change is getting others to ban everything they’re doing [Geissler interjects] to stop people flying, to stop people going on holiday – I think that’s absolutely the wrong approach.”

The government’s green energy announcement is off to a flying start.