Morgan Trowland and Marcus Decker, the Just Stop Oil acolytes who scaled the Dartford Crossing last year, are set for a long stint at His Majesty’s Pleasure after their appeal was today denied in the Court of Appeal. Trowland faces three years, whilst Decker faces two years and seven months for public nuisance. Just Stop Oil’s Barrister described the sentence as “extraordinary”. The Dartford Crossing was evidently a bridge too far.