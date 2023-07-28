NatWest Chairman Sir Howard Davies has carefully “reflected” on his position and decided to stay in post amid the Farage scandal… despite losing two CEOs in two days. Speaking on an investors’ call this morning, Davies said he served “at [the] behest of shareholders” and will stay on for another year as planned. The fact NatWest increased its pre-tax profit by nearly £1 billion year-on-year in the first six months of 2023 is probably meant to soothe shareholders’ minds…

Davies also refused to confirm whether Farage would have his old Coutts bank account restored, because it would be “inappropriate” to discuss that sort of thing:

“It isn’t appropriate for me to talk about the status of his accounts, whether at Coutts or at NatWest. I really should not and will not do that. But as you say, it has been widely reported that he has been offered alternative banking arrangements.”

At least someone in NatWest understands client confidentiality now – although “alternative banking arrangements” sounds like an elegant way of saying “no”…