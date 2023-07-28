Wes Streeting has become the latest Labour frontbencher to blast Sadiq Khan’s ULEZ expansion, just hours after the High Court ruled the policy was lawful and Khan vowed to press ahead next month. Sir Keir himself has already advised Khan should “reflect” on the move, and Rachel Reeves yesterday said it wasn’t the time to “clobber” families with the £12.50 charge. Now Streeting has also said in no uncertain terms it’s the wrong move. They all need to sit down together and clear the air…

He told Times Radio:

“My anxiety throughout, which I’ve always voiced privately with Sadiq and his team, rather than criticise him publicly, has been, look, I appreciate what you’re doing, I support the goal of the policy, but the cost is a problem. And if you look at who pays ULEZ it tends to be poorer families. And smaller businesses… I’m afraid that the hard truth is that £12 a day fee cost Labour that by-election. And I think it tells you how up against it people are at the moment in terms of their household finances. And if people can’t afford it, they won’t vote for it.”

That’s three of Labour’s most prominent front benchers all telling their party’s own mayor to U-turn, which admittedly is their solution to everything. In the meantime, the well-remunerated David Lammy was on LBC this afternoon, trying to convince one furious caller – who’s struggling to support his family already – that the ULEZ is somehow necessary to stop his kids “get[ting] ill“. According to the caller, the expansion will cost his family around £200 a month…