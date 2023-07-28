Khan: ULEZ Expansion a “Hard Decision”, Will Go Ahead Despite Labour Opposition

Sadiq Khan has praised the High Court’s ruling that his ULEZ expansion is lawful, and vowed to push ahead with the “hard decision” next month despite the growing opposition within Labour circles. He told Sky News this afternoon:

“It was a hard decision for me to make to expand the ULEZ. I welcome the decision from the High Court today, because it means we can go head on the 29th August and expand it so those in outer London, who breathe the worst air, five million Londoners… for me clean air isn’t a privilege, it’s a human right. Nobody would accept dirty water, why dirty air?”

Of course that doesn’t mean he’s particularly worried about the air pollution on the tube, which is far worse. He has at least announced an expansion of the ULEZ scrappage scheme to Londoners on Child Benefit. Whether that’s good enough for Rachel Reeves – who yesterday said now isn’t the time to “clobber” London with the expansion – is another question…