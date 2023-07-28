The de-banking scandal is drawing together unprecedented new alliances. Now that ‘True and Fair’ Party Leader Gina Miller has revealed her party’s Monzo account was closed unexpectedly earlier this month, the Remainiac-in-Chief is linked arm-in-arm with none other than Nigel Farage in the fight against mysterious bank account closures. Nigel saying he “stands with” Gina Miller isn’t a quote Guido ever expected to see…

This is just plain wrong at every level. I stand with @thatginamiller. https://t.co/cK1GcCRjcE — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) July 28, 2023

According to the BBC, Monzo explained their rationale:

“…the account wasn’t originally categorised as a political party. After this was identified and corrected, the customer was given notice that the account would be closed. We recognise that this experience will have been frustrating for the customer and we’re sorry for that.”

After years of feuding, finally a consensus is found.

UPDATE: Gina responds…

Thank you — Gina Miller (@thatginamiller) July 28, 2023

The enemy of my enemy is my friend…