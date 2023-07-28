The High Court has ruled that Sadiq Khan’s planned expansion of the Ultra Low Emission Zone to Greater London is lawful, and can go ahead as planned next month. Motorists with non-compliant cars will have to start saving their pennies for the £12.50 daily charge…

Tory Mayoral candidate Susan Hall has already vowed to stop the expansion:

“While it is a shame the High Court did not find the ULEZ expansion to be unlawful, there is no denying that Sadiq Khan’s plans will have a devastating impact on families and businesses across the city. If I am elected Mayor, I will stop the ULEZ expansion on day one and set up a £50m pollution hotspots fund to tackle the issue where it is, instead of taxing people where it isn’t.”

Now for Sadiq to go back to “reflecting” on whether this is a good idea, as per Sir Keir’s instructions…