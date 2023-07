Keir Starmer has achieved net zero before even entering government. According to Redfield & Wilton, the Labour leader now has a net approval rating of 0% in the Red Wall, the lowest level since September last year…

Approve: 34% (-1)

Disapprove: 34% (+4)

Net: 0% (-5)

A five-point polling drop in two weeks, and 10,000 fleeing members in two months…