Labour membership numbers have dropped by a whopping 10,000 in just two months, with nearly 50,000 members fleeing the party in total since last August. According to NEC member Luke Akehurst, Labour now has 385,324 paid-up members, down by 138,000 since Sir Keir became party leader three years ago…

The good news for Sir Keir is the party took in £5,893,841 in donations for Q1 (still less than half of the Tories’ takings), and their big business schmoozing means they’re unlikely to have the bailiffs knocking at the door despite declining membership numbers. Although they are still moving into a “cheaper” head office in Southwark later this year, having only set up base in their current HQ last October…