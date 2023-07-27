The High Court has ruled that the Home Office’s “routine” housing of unaccompanied child asylum seekers in hotels is unlawful and the arrangements are “not fit for purpose“. In this morning’s ruling, Justice Chamberlain said placing children in hotels “may be used on very short periods in true emergency situations”. He also went after Suella personally…

“It cannot be used systematically or routinely in circumstances where it is intended, or functions in practice, as a substitute for local authority care. From December 2021 at the latest, the practice of accommodating children in hotels, outside local authority care, was both systematic and routine and had become an established part of the procedure for dealing with unaccompanied asylum-seeking children. From that point on, the Home Secretary’s provision of hotel accommodation for unaccompanied asylum-seeking children exceeded the proper limits of her powers and was unlawful.“

The legal action was brought forward by the charity Every Child Protected Against Trafficking, with the Home Office and Department for Education claiming the hotel use was lawful but was “deployed effectively as a ‘safety net’ and as a matter of necessity“. They could now appeal the decision, although they’re already busy fighting the Rwanda case in the Supreme Court…