Nigel Farage’s crusade against “woke warrior” banks isn’t stopping with NatWest. Over the next few days, he’s launching an entire database of cases from other de-banked Brits, with the “worst offenders” named and shamed to fight back against the politicisation of financial services. He writes in the Telegraph:

“I am now seriously motivated by this issue. The desperation of those that have been wronged by the big banks means that I simply have to do something. I may not have picked this fight, but I now find myself right in the middle of it. I will be launching, over the course of the next few days, an exercise designed to gather together all of those that have been de-banked. I’m hoping to build a very large database of cases to find out which banks are the worst offenders and what the commonest reasons are, so that we can prepare and present a lobby to ministers, and to Parliament, in order to achieve fundamental change.”

The NatWest board are still in situ as of this morning, although if Nigel gets his way, that won’t last. Alison Rose’s ‘allies’ have briefed the Financial Times to complain that the £5 million-a-year former CEO has been “extraordinarily poorly treated” this week – as though briefing lies about one of her own customers to the BBC shouldn’t have consequences. Even Sir Keir backs Farage on this one. At least she’s due a multi-million pound payout…