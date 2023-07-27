Coutts CEO Peter Flavel Resigns mdi-fullscreen

Coutts chief executive Peter Flavel has resigned, less than 48 hours after his boss Alison Rose also quit for briefing false information – and breaching client confidentiality – to the BBC about Nigel Farage’s finances. He announced the inevitable this afternoon:

“In the handling of Mr Farage’s case we have fallen below the bank’s high standards of personal service. As CEO of Coutts it is right that I bear ultimate responsibility for this, which is why I am stepping down.”

Another scalp for Nigel…

UPDATE: Nigel responds…

NatWest Group chairman Howard Davies is still clinging to his job. For now…
