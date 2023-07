Rishi Sunak is currently being ripped to shreds at the Infected Blood Inquiry, as families laugh out loud at his repeated non-answers and obfuscation. The scandal happened decades ago, as he has discovered Prime Ministers still get the blame for everything. How will his wooden performance style fare on an election campaign? Just minutes in, he’s managed to agitate the audience already, dodging questions over whether any compensation plan would soon be in place. He’s off to a bad start…