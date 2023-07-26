Nigel Farage has just had a furious clash with with Nick Robinson on the Today Programme, after Robinson suggested – apropos of nothing – that the NatWest saga might be a pretext for Farage to return to frontline politics. “You’ve run seven times and lost seven times” obviously wasn’t going to go down well…

“I’m really not going to have this. I am sick to death of your condescending tone… what you should say to people is, you’re the only person in British history who’s won two national election in two different parties. Let’s try that for size, shall we?”

Farage is taking no prisoners this morning…