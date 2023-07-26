Farage: Whole NatWest Board “Needs to Go” After Alison Rose’s Resignation

Nigel Farage isn’t done. After NatWest CEO Alison Rose resigned in the early hours of this morning, Farage is now calling for the entire board to step down for publicly backing Rose yesterday afternoon – even after she was revealed as the source of the BBC’s false story on Nigel’s finances. He added her resignation was “a start”… and now wants the scalps of the “whole board”…

“Anybody on that board that backed that statement that was put out at 5.42pm yesterday, a totally unsustainable and untrue statement, anybody that backed that behaviour, should be gone… the first rule of banking is you have to respect the privacy of the customer. You also have to respect the GDPR regulations. They were both broken, very clearly, by the boss of NatWest…”

Both Downing Street and the Treasury have backed Rose’s resignation, with Number 10 saying it was “the right thing” to do, and Treasury Minister Andrew Griffith adding “this would never have happened if NatWest had not taken it upon itself to withdraw a bank account due to someone’s lawful political views.” So far the Labour front bench have kept quiet, although Starmer is on Radio 5 Live at 10a.m. You can’t barrage the Farage…

UPDATE: Rose has also been told to step down from Downing Street’s Business Council and Energy Efficiency Taskforce. Finished…

UPDATE II: Starmer has also said Rose was right to go, and “NatWest got this one wrong“…