Stuart Anderson has been selected as the Tory candidate for the new seat of South Shropshire, replacing current MP for Ludlow Philip Dunne. Anderson moved to South Shropshire earlier this year, having previously claimed he would not contest his current Wolverhampton South West seat for ‘personal and family reasons’. He was also a rumoured name on the long list in Bromsgrove. Wonder what those personal reasons for leaving Wolverhampton could be…

Any ideas?