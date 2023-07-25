Just Stop Oil’s protests have cost the taxpayer more than £7.7 million in Met Police funding over the last 13 weeks, with 150 officers a day having to respond to their pointless stunts. Met Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist revealed the equivalent of a whopping 23,500 officer shifts had been wasted on attending to the eco-loons – even though the officers have often just stood around idly as the unwashed tribe glue themselves to the road…

Twist told LBC:

“…When you get into deliberately causing serious disruption to the public of London, stopping people from going about their daily business, disrupting people from going to work or hospital or taking their children to school then that tips over into crime… One of the challenges we have with Just Stop Oil is they don’t tell us where they’re going to protest, they don’t tell us when they’re going to take action.”

£7.7 million could pay the salaries of around 200 officers…