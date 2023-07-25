James Harding’s lawfare attack on the Tories has, as expected, completely flopped. The former Times editor threatened to sue the party last August for their refusal to answer questions about their membership, with Jolyon himself even admitting it would be a losing effort. It turns out Jolyon was right, and Harding’s application for judicial review has been refused as unarguable. He now has to pay the Tories’ legal costs.

The court judgement said:

“As the Defendant is not a public body, nor exercising public functions, it is not susceptible to judicial review by the Claimant on public law grounds such as a failure to take into account relevant considerations…”

Given Harding’s threats evaporated almost as soon as he made them, Guido isn’t exactly surprised. When even the foxbeater reckons you’re going to lose, you probably will…

Read the full damning judgement below: