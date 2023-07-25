Michael Gove has insisted the government’s plan to ban new diesel and petrol cars will come into effect from 2030 after all, despite Andrew Mitchell stalling on the issue yesterday morning, and Rishi Sunak himself prevaricating on the question just hours later. As of today, it’s still pedal to the metal according to Gove…

Speaking on Times Radio, the Levelling Up Secretary gave an “absolute guarantee” the ban was going ahead:

“I do agree that it’s important that the government does press ahead with thoughtful and important steps in order to safeguard the environment…”

Asked if it was “immovable“, Gove gave an unequivocal yes – twice. Something two of his government colleagues didn’t do yesterday…