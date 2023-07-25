With 2024 looming and the Conservatives still lagging in the polls, Tory MPs are starting to get desperate – and Brendan Clarke-Smith, for one, is not going down without a fight. The Bassetlaw MP has launched a crowdfunding appeal to bolster his re-election bid. He’s so far raised a stonking… £388…

Brendan says the crowdfunder is necessary as voters haven’t yet woken up to the danger of Labour. He told the Express:

“If Labour win they will try to undo Brexit, force every town into adopting ULEZ charges, making working people, their families and their businesses poorer and trample over women’s rights in the name of those pushing extreme gender ideology. We can’t let that happen.”

Clarke-Smith claims his donor drive has already raised enough to cover one leaflet drop. That’ll do it.