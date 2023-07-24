Back in May, Guido reported on handbags in the LGBT+ Labour group. At the time, the group’s co-chair stepped back, citing a toxic culture in the camp. He named Joe Vinson as an instigator and highlighted, amongst others, a particular incident at Labour’s 2022 conference. Guido can now shed more light on that “drunken abusive intimidating” incident – which involved Joe Vinson…

In an incident report, the victim recalls a “visibly drunk” Vinson approaching them, and shouting “What’s the problem?”. Joe continued his tirade and, “squared up to them” – even after the accuser “stepped back several times” – before Joe told them to “f**k off”. Joe is also accused of using LGBT+ Labour funds to buy “loads of alcohol” for his mates. The above allegations were reported to the party, yet no action was taken. Joe Vinson also refused to apologise and he is rerunning as the senior parliamentary officer for LGBT+ Labour at the AGM next week. Guido hears Vinson’s even looking at gaining selection as a parliamentary candidate…

Co-conspirators can read the full incident report below: