Greta Thunberg has reportedly been fined 2,500 kronor, roughly £187, for disobeying the police during a green protest outside an oil port last month. She was amongst a group of tree huggers who blocked tankers in Malmö, claiming it was “a matter of life and death” to waste everyone’s time for a few hours. Under Swedish law, the maximum sentence for disobeying police orders is six months in the clink. Greta was let off with a slap on the wrist…