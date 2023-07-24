Founders of ‘Just Stop P*ssing Everyone Off’ Reveal Themselves

After reporting on the inaugural counter-protest of a mysterious new group, known as Just Stop P*ssing Everyone Off, Guido was inundated with messages asking for more information on the orange-vested vigilantes. Fortunately, curious co-conspirators haven’t had to wait long, as the organisers have since revealed themselves as YouTube pranksters Josh Pieters and Archie Manners. Their previous targets have included Piers Corbyn and Katie Hopkins.

Josh and Archie infiltrated Just Stop Oil – joining their daily breathing exercises and multiple, absolutely essential, coffee breaks in Pret – and decided encircling the protesters would provide the best mode of disruption. They then crashed the eco-activists’ climate change-fighting dinner party with a prank involving helium balloons and rape alarms. Enjoy.