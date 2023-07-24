The BBC’s Business Editor Simon Jack has finally apologised to Nigel Farage for the “incomplete and inaccurate” reporting on the suspension of Farage’s Coutts bank account:

@Nigel_Farage The information on which we based our reporting on Nigel Farage and his bank accounts came from a trusted and senior source. However the information turned out to be incomplete and inaccurate. Therefore I would like to apologise to Mr Farage. — Simon Jack (@BBCSimonJack) July 24, 2023

Took him long enough. Nige’s legal threats probably woke him up a bit…