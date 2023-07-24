BBC’s Simon Jack Finally Apologises to Nigel Farage mdi-fullscreen

The BBC’s Business Editor Simon Jack has finally apologised to Nigel Farage for the “incomplete and inaccurate” reporting on the suspension of Farage’s Coutts bank account:

Took him long enough. Nige’s legal threats probably woke him up a bit…
