Robust Rishi Insists Next Election Is Not a Done Deal

Rishi Sunak has had his Weetabix this morning. Speaking in Uxbridge, an optimistic Prime Minister seemed unfazed by his two stonking by-election losses, instead choosing to focus on the positives as he insisted the next election was all to play for:

“Westminster has been acting like the next election is a done deal. The Labour Party’s been acting like its a done deal. The people of Uxbridge just told all of them that it’s not. No-one expected us to win here. But Steve’s victory demonstrates that when confronted with the actual reality of the Labour Party – when there’s an actual choice on a matter of substance at stake – people vote Conservative”

Except in Selby… and Somerton…