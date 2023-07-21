You would think a record breaking by-election victory would be enough to quell the internal tensions in the Labour Party, at least for the time being. Well, apparently not. After a week of in-fighting over the two-child benefit cap, yet another cause for conflict has emerged. As the party begins to dissect their unexpected Uxbridge loss, the leadership has pinned the blame on one culprit: Sadiq Khan and his ULEZ expansion. There is another explanation…

Senior party figures have been quick to turn on Sadiq and his punitive policy. This morning, Angela Rayner told BBC Breakfast that Labour should “listen to the voters” adding:

“People are really concerned about how, during a cost of living crisis, that they’re going to be imposed with a Ulez charge that they can’t afford”.

She wasn’t alone…

Keir Starmer also added his voice to criticisms. He said “ULEZ was the reason we didn’t win” and added “we’ve all got to reflect on that, including the mayor.” Sadiq, meanwhile, is stubbornly sticking by the policy. He still insists “the policy to expand the Ultra-Low Emission Zone is the right one”. Guido awaits yet another Labour U-Turn.