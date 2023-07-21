Boris Johnson’s old mobile phone messages have been recovered by technical experts and sent to the Covid Inquiry. His team says the Cabinet Office now controls the timing of completing security checks. Boris sent all his material unredacted, after the government lost an embarrassing legal attempt to redact ministers’ WhatsApps…

Of course, this wasn’t before half the lobby and Twitter lefties lost the plot over the issue of the ‘old phone’. John McDonnell suggested at a Select Committee that the device had been thrown in the Thames and it would have to be dredged up. Newsnight ran a piece suggesting that the Investigatory Powers Act should be invoked to demand copies of the messages from Mark Zukerberg’s Meta. Carol Voderman tweeted: “where does it go from here? Is he arrested? I’ve no idea”. Alastair Campbell led a blatant attempt to dead cat the Huw Edwards story by repeatedly pushing shouty nonsense about the phone, suggesting that cops considering allegations about the BBC presenter should focus on it instead. To the crushing disappointment of this latest conspiracy theory, the material has now been handed over in full, and the material wasn’t lost – because it was carefully recovered. A vintage example of Boris derangement syndrome…