Boris Johnson is more popular than both Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer amongst voters who have switched allegiances since supporting the Conservatives in 2019. According to YouGov, Boris had a net favourability of -27 in this group, compared to -33 for Rishi and -48 for Sir Keir. Boris was also more popular than both amongst Conservatives who have since switched to a different right-wing party, whilst Keir was more popular than Sunak and Boris amongst those who shifted to the left. No surprises there.

On an otherwise poor day of electoral performances, there was some good news for the Prime Minister. Amongst all Conservative voters, and all of those who voted Tory in 2019 when taken together, he came out on top. Every cloud…