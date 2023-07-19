WATCH: Sunak and Starmer Slog it Out Over Sums

A fiery PMQs saw both leaders land some solid jabs. Rishi first responded to Sir Keir’s new found concern over the “Tories’ magic money tree” by criticising the Labour leader’s failure to take a position on the pay review body’s recommendations. Rishi joked that Starmer “should stop taking inspiration from his friends outside and unglue himself from the fence”.

Rishi then launched a critique of Labour’s fantasy non-dom funding, saying the labour leader “makes a very strong case for doing maths all the way to 61”. Starmer’s comeback:

“Mister Speaker, if he was so good at maths, he’d know I was 60. Not 61.”

Not sure why Keir thinks his remedial maths class should have ended on his last birthday.