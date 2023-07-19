Despite looking cheerier today with the good news from Tata investing and declining inflation, Rishi Sunak’s personal approval ratings have fallen to their lowest level since he became Prime Minister, with almost 65% of the country viewing him unfavourably. According to YouGov, just one in four have a favourable view of him, leaving a net approval of -40, down 6 points on the last poll. Keir’s net approval has also declined, by 8 points, as he sits on -22. There is one small silver lining for Sunak: Conservative voters do hold a net favourable view of their leader. By a sliver of a margin of just 2 points…