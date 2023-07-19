Sunak’s Personal Approval Sinks to Record Low as Starmer Also Suffers mdi-fullscreen

Despite looking cheerier today with the good news from Tata investing and declining inflation, Rishi Sunak’s personal approval ratings have fallen to their lowest level since he became Prime Minister, with almost 65% of the country viewing him unfavourably. According to YouGov, just one in four have a favourable view of him, leaving a net approval of -40, down 6 points on the last poll. Keir’s net approval has also declined, by 8 points, as he sits on -22. There is one small silver lining for Sunak: Conservative voters do hold a net favourable view of their leader. By a sliver of a margin of just 2 points…
mdi-tag-outline Polls YouGov
mdi-account-multiple-outline Keir Starmer Rishi Sunak
mdi-timer July 19 2023 @ 15:32 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments