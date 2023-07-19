Susan Hall has been announced as the Conservative candidate for Mayor of London following a vote from Conservative members. The final results were:

Susan Hall – 57% Moz Hossain – 43%

Neil Garratt AM, the Leader of City Hall Conservatives, welcomed Susan’s selection and said:

“Congratulations to my colleague Susan Hall on becoming Conservative Candidate for Mayor of London! Susan has been holding the Mayor to account for many years and is the absolute right person to take on this challenge. I’m looking forward to continuing working with her as she puts forward her vision for London.”

Now she’s just got to beat Sadiq…