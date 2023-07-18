Young Keir’s Unconvincing Pitch for Selby Voters to ‘Lend’ Him Votes

As Thursday’s by-elections fast approach, Guido was struck by one Facebook campaign ad deployed by Labour in Selby. Labour’s candidate, the youthful Keir Mather, made a somewhat unconventional pitch for constituents to “lend me your vote”:

“In about 12 months time we’ll have a general election. And if you’re not happy with how I’ve done as your MP, you’ll have a chance to have your say again…”

It hardly fills you with confidence…

When you look at what voters already think of their candidate, the approach seems even more questionable. In Lord Ashcroft’s focus group, voters were concerned that Keir “looks about twelve” and that “he’s not very assertive. He might get eaten alive.” Leading with a pitch of ‘it’s only a year, what’s the worst that can happen’ won’t help assuage those doubts…