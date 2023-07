Lucy Powell is out on the airwaves this morning, defending Labour’s U-Turn on the two-child benefits cap in the wake of backlash from the backbenches. Speaking on ITV News, she defended their move to no longer oppose the policy, invoking Liam Byrne’s infamous “no money” letter:

“There are lots of things that he would like to reverse, but the economic reality means that we just can’t. To coin a phrase, there just frankly is no money left”

Looks like Lucy’s been learning from Greg Hands…