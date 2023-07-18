A leading organiser of Stop Funding Hate, the group who arranged an advertising boycott of GB News, has a history of sharing “anti-Semitic” content online. According to The Telegraph, Amanda Morris, a community organiser for Stop Funding Hate, expressed sympathy for Hamas and repeated the controversial slogan “From the River to the Sea”. The Campaign Against Antisemitism said it was hard to square these anti-Semitic “red flags” with Stop Funding Hate’s aims. In this context, it’s worth taking a look at all the corporations that publicly backed the bogus GB News boycott:

Kopparberg

Nivea

Grolsch

The Open University

Ikea

OVO Energy

Liverpool Victoria

Vodafone

Bosch

Indeed

Pinterest

Octopus Energy

Specsavers

Will they distance themselves from the ironically-named Stop Funding Hate as quickly as they did from GB News…