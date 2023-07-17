We’re seven months into the year and, with NHS waiting lists at an all-time high, Rishi’s making a hash of his five flagship pledges. However, the Prime Minister might be in luck as a new report could have an answer to one of his failing pledges. According to the Cannabis Industry Council, allowing GPs to prescribe cannabis could drastically reduce NHS waiting lists. Medical cannabis was first legalised in 2018 yet prescriptions can only be issued by specialists, meaning there are just 1,000 medical cannabis patients on the NHS every year. This is despite the fact one in three adults suffer from chronic pain – which cannabis is effective at treating. Allowing more prescriptions is one way patients could be weeded out of waiting lists…

The report relied on data from a range of international examples, including Australia, Germany and Denmark, where cannabis can already prescribed by GPs. Dr Sunil Arora, Co-Chair of the CIC Prescription Cannabis Working Group, said:

“The current model where only consultants can prescribe medical cannabis is simply not working in the interests of the majority of patients or society at large. Allowing GPs to prescribe would expand patient access, reduce NHS waiting lists, and help cut crime.”

It’s time for some joint-up thinking.

Co-conspirators can read the full report here.