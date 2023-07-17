“Net Zero influencer” and Energy UK CEO, Emma Pinchbeck, joked with a government minister about the benefits of “burning down the Daily Telegraph’s press office” in a midday meeting today. The comment was made during a discussion about how heat pump sales could be improved. Energy Minister Lord Callanan duly laughed at Emma’s jibe, before himself adding that ITV’s Tonight had done a “hatchet job” on heat pump tech in a recent broadcast. They’re really playing with fire…

Guido approached Energy UK for comment earlier. Although they confirmed the meeting took place, when asked about the joke the press officer said they would need time to offer a response. Energy UK has not yet gotten back to Guido.