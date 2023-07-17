Cooper Can’t Say if Labour Now Supports “Heinous” Two-Child Benefits Cap

Yet another week in Westminster has begun with yet another Labour U-Turn. This time, the party has said that it will now keep the two-child benefit cap, which their Deputy Leader previously called “obscene and inhumane”. Despite the fact Jonathan Ashworth, the Shadow Cabinet member responsible for *checks notes* benefits, decried the “heinous policy” just last month, Keir Starmer said on Sunday that Labour wouldn’t change the policy. It’s left Yvette Cooper facing some tough questions on the morning round…

Speaking to Kay Burley on Sky News, Yvette Cooper couldn’t say whether Labour supported the cap – though she was quick to spell out that they “opposed it when it first came in”. Should give CCHQ the chance to flog more flip-flops in time for summer recess.