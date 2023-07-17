Although Guido is hardly full of sympathy for Whitehall’s strike-loving remote workforce – especially after senior civil servants received a 5.5% pay rise in the latest review – working for government isn’t without its downsides. According to a co-conspirator, staff in the Environment Agency’s Bristol office were forced out of the office after the building was seized by bailiffs last week due to issues with the lease. Guido contacted DEFRA, who said operations in Bristol “are now resuming” after the incident – which is still subject to legal proceedings. The department added “No EA assets – including laptops – were taken”…

This isn’t the only inconvenience civil servants have had to put up with as PCS union members are consulted over whether to ditch strike action. Last week, a cleaning team was called into the Victoria Street headquarters of the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero to remove a bug infestation. This will give them another excuse to work from home…