Ben Wallace has told The Sunday Times he will resign at Defence Secretary at the next reshuffle, and step down as an MP at the general election:

“I went into politics in the Scottish parliament in 1999. That’s 24 years. I’ve spent well over seven years with three phones by my bed… While I am proud to have worked with so many amazing people and helped contribute to protecting this great country, the cost of putting that ahead of my family is something I am very sad about.”