New polling from YouGov shows the gap between Labour and the Conservatives has closed by 7 percentage points since last week. Labour now has a vote share of 43% (-4), whilst the Conservatives rise to 25% (+3). Of course, Labour does still lead by 18%. It’s a start…

Although Guido is unsure quite what has caused the shift, Rishi can take solace from the fact it’s not an isolated result. The latest poll from Omnisis has Labour’s lead down by 4 percentage points, Savanta has it down by 3 points whilst Techne has the polls closing by a more modest 1%. This could make next week’s by-elections more interesting…