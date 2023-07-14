A majority of Conservative MPs still expect to win the next general election – despite the fact they’re 19% behind in the polls, the economy is shrinking, inflation is sticking and Rishi is failing to deliver on any of his flagship pledges. According to a new poll from YouGov, 29% of Conservative MPs expect a majority Tory government, with 24% pinning their hopes on a minority. 34% expect Labour to be the largest party. When the views of MPs from all parties are taken, 62% expect a Labour government.

YouGov also asked Members of Parliament to rank the most important issues facing the country. Whilst MPs as a whole shared the priorities of voters – with the economy coming top ahead of health and then immigration – Tory MPs ranked immigration over health. Likewise, Conservative MPs were much less likely to rank the environment as a priority – 7% of Conservative MPs consider it a top issue, compared to 23% of voters generally. Although Conservative MPs were much more likely to say Brexit has been a success, by 50% to 21% disagreeing, 54% of all Members of Parliament offering a response consider it a failure.

Labour’s conversion to the Brexit cause doesn’t seem to last long behind closed doors…