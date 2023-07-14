The SNP have suspended Angus MacNeil’s party membership this afternoon, after he attacked their “clueless” leadership and refused to rejoin the party until it “gets serious” about Scottish independence. He’d already lost the SNP whip following a public bust-up with the Chief Whip, as Guido first reported. Now they’ve taken it a step further…

A spokesperson for the SNP said:

“Angus MacNeil MP was advised by the SNP National Secretary on Wednesday that she considered him to be in breach of the party’s code of conduct by his decision to resign from the SNP Westminster parliamentary group. Having acknowledged this, Mr MacNeil did not take up the offer to rejoin the SNP parliamentary group and the matter was, therefore, yesterday referred to the SNP Member Conduct Committee for consideration.”

MacNeil told Guido it was just a “slap on the wrist” to lose the whip. He won’t be losing any sleep over his party membership.