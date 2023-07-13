Robert Buckland tells Guido he is backing Moz Hossain for London Mayor. The former Cabinet Minister revealed his endorsement this afternoon:

“Moz is the candidate who will defeat Sadiq Khan next May. His remarkable story will command Londoners’ attention and his 21 years experience as a criminal barrister and now KC make him best placed to litigate the case against Sadiq Khan. I’m honoured to be supporting him and I urge my fellow Conservatives in London to vote for him to be our candidate for Mayor.”

Moz also has the support of Priti Patel and Iain Duncan Smith. Three big beasts rowing behind the wildcard – will it be enough? Six days to go…