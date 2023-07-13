Rishi Accepts Public Sector Pay Review Body Recommendations “In Full”

The government has accepted the recommendations of all the independent pay review bodies, and will give public sector workers an average pay rise of around 6%. These pay rises won’t come from additional borrowing, so existing departmental budgets are set for a £3 billion squeeze. Chief Secretary to the Treasury John Glen says departments will be paid through “greater efficiency and reprioritisation“. Jeremy Hunt has already tasked Whitehall with cutting waste ahead of the Autumn Statement…

Today’s uplifts will see:

7% for police officers

6% for doctors (plus a £1,250 bonus)

6.5% for teachers

5% for troops (plus £1,000 bonus)

That’s around one million workers getting a pay bump. Glen assures this won’t be inflationary because of the efficiency drive. Guido will believe it when he sees it…

UPDATE: Teaching unions have called off future strikes and are backing the offer. Rishi tells other unions this is the final offer, no ifs or buts:

“Today’s offer is final. There will be no more talks on pay. No amount of strikes will change our decision…”

He added £1 billion will be raised by increasing the charges for migrants applying for visas, and the immigration health surcharge.