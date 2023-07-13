Amid the fallout from The Sun’s reporting on Huw Edwards’ extra-curricular pursuits, one man felt uniquely qualified to stick his oar in. Step up Robert Peston…

Taking to Twitter, ITV’s Political Editor claimed:

“As a journalist I have spent more or less my entire career weighing up stories by whether they are truly in the public interest or just interesting to the public…”

As the most senior political voice on the country’s second biggest broadcaster, you would hope so…

This is the same Robert Peston whose confusion led him to believe that ‘picture of man in front of mirror’ constituted public interest news. “This is flipping weird”…

This is flipping weird. The phone cable should be visible in the mirror descending from @BorisJohnson’s watch, in this official Downing St picture. It’s not. What is going on? https://t.co/aRsrMSc0DT — Robert Peston (@Peston) January 24, 2021

Other greatest hits of Peston’s public interest news-breaking include: reshuffle insights that were almost all wrong, claims that DUP sectarianism would “drive unaligned voters to Sinn Fein”, and, of course, an admission that he is “dim” after falling for a phishing scam. At least he understands how reflections work now. He’d never get a job at the Mirror…