Government Promotes Anti-Abuse Charity Under Investigation for Bullying mdi-fullscreen

Yesterday, the Treasury promoted their new anti-economic abuse toolkit with a video of Victoria Atkins visiting domestic abuse charity, Advance. All well and good, so far.

The trouble is, someone in the Treasury’s comms team clearly didn’t do their due diligence. Advance, the anti-abuse charity, are themselves under investigation by the Charity Commission for… bullying. To make matters worse, the CEO Nicki Scordi, who is featured in the video, has herself been subject to complaints. According to one source for Civil Society, Scordi left staff “walking on eggshells from her frequent outbursts, reducing many employees to tears”, whilst another employee said she was manipulative and “demeaning”. You only need to look at the glassdoor reviews to see this isn’t an isolated experience. It seems Victoria Atkins could have done with an Advance warning…
mdi-tag-outline HM Treasury
mdi-account-multiple-outline Nicki Scordi Victoria Atkins
mdi-timer July 13 2023 @ 11:19 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments