Exactly five weeks have passed since Tom Newton Dunn’s face graced a handful of TV screens. Since then, a full roster of presenters have covered his spot on First Edition, with Rosanna Lockwood now making more regular appearances. TalkTV definitely seem to like her. As for when Newton Dunn will return following his very long holiday… Guido hears producers have booked step-in hosts until at least the end of July. The rumour in the Baby Shard is that won’t nearly cover it…