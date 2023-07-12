WATCH: Iain Dale Grills Moz Hossain Over Mayoral Campaign Pledges

After a bruising interview with Camilla Tominey over the weekend, Moz has again fluffed his lines on the campaign trail – this time in a mayoral hustings for LBC. The Conservatives’ unknown quantity failed to provide figures when pressed on his plans for housing and crime. The two most important issues facing the Capital…

First he was asked about his plans to put more bobbies on the beat and re-open police stations. Although Moz admitted the pledges would need cash, beyond asking central government, he gave no indication of where the cash would come from or even how much he would need. He couldn’t even say how many more police he plans to deploy, admitting “that’s not a figure I have looked at carefully yet”…

Things went from bad to worse for Moz’s mayoral maths, as Iain Dale asked about his plans for housebuilding:

MH: Yes. You can build up to 700,000 homes on that land… ID: Did you say 700,000? MH: 700,000 yes. ID: Over what period of time? MH: No- look, I mean- you know… ID: Four years? eight years? twelve years? twenty years? MH: I think- I think- look- what I want- y’know of course I’m running for mayor for a full term. I don’t think you can build that many houses in in four in four years. Of course you can’t. B-but what I’m saying that you, if you keep building… I think th-there’s no point having an artificial target… ID: That’s another figure you can’t come up with, like you didn’t give us a figure for how much it would to cost to deploy police officers. MH: I know people are obsessed with figures- ID: Well because we’re all taxpayers…

Moz’s team will be hoping his outsider pitch will appeal to Londoners enough to compensate for these sorts of blunders. Only one week to go to find out if they’re right…