The great and the good of the pro-growth coalition met in One George Street this morning for the launch of Liz Truss’s latest project. The former Prime Minister was joined by Ranil Jayawardena, Priti Patel and Lord Frost – amongst others – as the Growth Commission published their first report. The Commission, made up of 13 leading international economists and supported by analysts, warned of waning growth which they blamed for Britons being £10,000 worse off than Americans. They also took a leaf out of the Starmer playbook and predicted that, on current trends, Poles could soon be better off than the average Brit.

The “fanatically pro-competition” Growth Commission will launch a host of economic modelling to react to fiscal events. Guido doubts this is the last we will hear from them…