Lights, Camera, Action: Steve Bray Tussles With GB News Cameraman

A rare instance of cross-party consensus emerged in SW1 today: nobody likes Steve Bray. The Brexit-bashing nuisance was out disturbing the morning media round when a mild-mannered Lisa Nandy PAd first made a meek attempt to deter his protests – to no avail. This left a GB News cameraman to take matters into his own hands…

After a tussle, which briefly disrupted Bray’s party trick protest, he was left pleading “get your hands off”. A terse exchange of words ensued, with Steve complaining “that was assault!”. Guido isn’t so sure. 
July 12 2023 @ 17:02
